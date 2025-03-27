MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Business owners across Miami Beach are feeling the pain of the tough measures being implemented in the city for spring break.

City officials have tried to get control of unruly spring breakers in the past few years with high parking and tow fees and a united message to repel the partygoers.

But for businesses like Finnegan’s Road, a Lincoln Road staple and neighborhood bar loved by locals, the rules have led them to shut their doors.

“It’s been a tough March, you know?” said Jason DeCastro, owner of Finnegan’s Road.

DeCastro said it’s been the worst March in the 25 year history of the bar.

“It really is a shame,” he said. “The city breaking up with spring break has really crippled the food and beverage industry on south beach.”

DeCastro’s bar has been a favorite of service industry regulars who’ve depended on foot traffic on Lincoln Road and other major Miami Beach streets.

But he said that due in part to newer spring break restrictions, that kind of business just isn’t around at the moment.

“They wanted to get control of unruly spring break over the past several years,” said DeCastro.

City leaders said they wanted to keep the streets calm from the rowdy spring breakers.

“We transformed chaos into calm,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in a recent speech touting the city’s move.

The strict rules have led to very little people packing the South Beach area, leading to Ocean Drive restaurants feeling the impact.

“But I don’t think they took into consideration the local establishments,” said DeCastro.

Marija Aksentijevic, a worker at DeCastro’s bar, said it’s the only job she’s known since moving from Serbia a decade ago.

“This is my second home. I’ve met a lot of people here. I’m gonna cry,” she said.

The bar’s doors close on Friday.

“I have no words to say. I’m so sad that we’re closing on Friday,” said Aksentijevic.

But the pain for the service industry is not only felt across the beach’s entertainment district, but elsewhere too, like on semi-blighted, big box store-laden Lincoln Road.

“They alienated far too many people,” said DeCastro.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.