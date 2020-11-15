Owner attacks man who opened fire in restaurant; 2 injured when gun goes off during altercation

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man whose gun went off during an altercation with the owner of a restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade, injuring two innocent bystanders, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 118th Street, just after 2:15 p.m., Sunday.

Newly released surveillance footage showed the subject enter the business and stand in the doorway for nearly two minutes before taking out a firearm and firing a round.

The restaurant owner could then be seen leaping toward the gunman while patrons ran for cover.

“It’s a restaurant that has been around for 30 years and we take seriously people’s wellbeing,” said Massiel de Jesus, the restaurant owner’s wife. “A person tried to go inside the restaurant with a gun and he fired a shot up in the air.”

De Jesus said her husband’s actions saved those inside.

“Yeah, thank God he was here,” de Jesus said. “He immediately proceeded to take out the person. He took him out and took his weapon.”

During the altercation, police said, the firearm was discharged, striking a customer in the ankle and grazing another.

The owners said they are thankful no one else was seriously hurt.

“He thought immediately to save everyone and he immediately reacted by taking the person from the place so everyone could be OK,” de Jesus said.

Police said the subject fled in an unknown direction.

The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. They are expected to be OK.

The owner suffered injuries that are not life-threatening during the altercation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

