MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A burrowing owl is on the mend after suffering a bad injury when it got stuck in a storm shutter.

According to the non-profit Project Perch, the bird was found with its leg trapped in a hurricane shutter over the weekend at a Miami Gardens home.

Paul Kragh, who works with the organization, rushed to the scene to help get the animal out of there.

He said freeing the bird was not an easy mission.

“Owls have sharp, strong beak and talons,” he said, “so I used special gloves so they don’t hurt me [laughs].”

Kragh carefully examined the situation.

“So the hardest part was trying to get that foot from that slide, from that groove in the track,” he said.

It took him several minutes to free the owl, and with the homeowner’s help, he placed it in a kennel and took it to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami, where it’s being treated for a broken foot.

Vets applied a padded splint to stabilize the fracture.

They said the bird is making progress.

Burrowing owls are recorgnized as a threatened species. A large portion of these birds live in South Florida.

Kragh explained we may see more of them in our neighborhoods this time of the year since it’s breeding season.

“The FWC, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, says that from February 15th to July 20th is the official breeding season,” he said, “but we’ve already had baby owls in January because the owls don’t use calendars [laughs].”

Vets said due to the severity of its injury, the owl remains under close examination. However, they’re hopeful it will make a full recovery.

