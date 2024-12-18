NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road at Krome Avenue.

When the trailer overturned it spilled the load it was carrying on the shoulder of the road.

The right lane is blocked as crews are on scene and working to up-right the trailer.

Once that is done, they’ll begin the clean-up process.

It’s unclear what caused the incident and if anyone was injured.

Traffic is only getting by in one left lane.

Drivers heading to Okeechobee Road northbound are advised to find an alternate route or give themselves extra time.

