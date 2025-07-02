NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused a traffic jam in Northwest Miami-Dade after ending up on its side in the middle of rush hour.

The tractor-trailer overturned near Northwest 57th Avenue and 138th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

As of 10 p.m., Wednesday, crews had up righted the truck.

One eastbound lane of Northwest 138th Street remains closed, but the other lanes have reopened.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.