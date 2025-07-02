NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused a traffic jam in Northwest Miami-Dade after ending up on its side in the middle of rush hour.

The tractor-trailer overturned near Northwest 57th Avenue and 138th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units areworking to clean up a fuel spill from the accident.

Once that’s done, crews will work to upright the vehicle.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the incident.

