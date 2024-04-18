SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash on the Don Shula Expressway has caused serious traffic delays for early morning commuters.

On Thursday, 7Skyforce flew over the crash where an overturned tractor trailer ended up on the median of the highway. This happened near the northbound Killian Parkway exit.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda sedan lost control and collided into the semi-truck. The 18-wheeler subsequently lost control and collided with the median guardrail, causing it to overturn. It is unclear whether the other driver was injured.

The semi-truck driver was removed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and transported to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Drivers are urged to seek another route as only one right lane is open to traffic.

