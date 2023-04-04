MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned tractor-trailer has caused a closure on the exit ramp onto Gratigny Parkway from the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway, Tuesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., emergency crews arrived at the scene and are now trying to upright the vehicle.

The incident is causing major traffic congestion on the highway. Drivers attempting to get onto Gratigny Parkway will not be able to do so from the Palmetto Expressway.

Morning commuters are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Motorists seeking an alternate route can exit the Palmetto at Northwest 122nd Street and continue eastbound to 57th Avenue to then head northbound on Gratigny Parkway.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and it is unclear if there were any injuries.

