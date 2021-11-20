SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A propane truck overturned along a Southwest Miami-Dade road, but fortunately, there was no fuel spill, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the traffic incident near Southwest 137th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive, at around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, crews found the overturned vehicle. in the middle of the road.

Officials said the truck was carrying more than 1,800 gallons of propane, but none of it spilled onto the roadway.

Crews temporarily shut down nearby roads while they investigated and cleared the scene.

The truck was eventually loaded on a flatbed and removed from the scene without further incident.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

