Overnight storms cause travel woes, flooding in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong storms that rolled in overnight left some roads flooded and a major airport closed in Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport shut down operations just before 4 a.m., Monday.

The closure was due to flooded roads around the airport and grounded flights.

Officials partially reopened the airport just before 5:30 a.m.

“The entrance roadway to FLL is now open, and passengers are being allowed into the terminals,” the airport wrote on Twitter. “Flight operations have not yet resumed but are expected to shortly.”

Late Sunday night, FLL reported 152 flight delays and 11 cancellations.

“We left early enough in the day that I didn’t expect it at all,” one traveler told 7News.

“It’s just a little inconvenient,” another traveler said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Hollywood area at around 2 a.m.

The warning has since expired.

Over in a residential part of Hollywood, several roads were left flooded.

7News crews observed 20 disabled cars on their drive from North Bay Village to Hollywood.

“We’re walking home because our cars are flooded,” one woman said. “Mine is flooded on the inside. It’s blinking [and] going crazy. It’s not going nowhere.”

“Hopefully by 8 a.m., the flood should all be out through the drainage and then we go pick up the cars and then hopefully everything goes smoothly,” a man said.

