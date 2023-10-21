NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-car collision in Northwest Miami-Dade caused one of the vehicles involved to crash into a fire station, sending at least two people to the hospital.

The incident happened at Firehouse 26, located near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 119th Street, early Saturday morning.

“There was a car accident, they crashed into the station. We have one unconscious patient right now,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Video showed that at least two cars were involved, with one crashing through the station’s garage door.

“To be clear, all fire personnel are [quick response unit]. As of right now, a car crashed into one of the bay doors,” said a first responder in radio transmissions. “None of our vehicles are impacted. Start me another transport for an adult female.”

7News cameras captured paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units as they tended to a woman and a man who were lying on the ground, They were eventually taken away on a stretcher.

By daylight, the bay door was closed and left dented from the crash.

As of late Saturday night, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

