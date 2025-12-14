MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of runners took part in the AvMed Orange Bowl Beach Run on South Beach Sunday.

The run was done for a good cause, as all proceeds benefited the “Orange Bowl Cares” charity.

“More than just a single game, it’s a community impact. We give back to the community, Orange Bowl Cares gives so much back to our underserved communities, communities in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties, so we’re out here today to support and have fun today.” said Paul Lowenthal, Orange Bowl member and chair of the Orange Bowl Beach Run.

Participants ran across South Beach in the marathon, and the Orange Bowl game will be held on January 1st, 2026.

