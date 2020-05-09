Over a dozen cars vandalized at Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating over a dozen car break-ins at an apartment complex in Miami.

7News cameras captured shattered vehicle windows in the parking garage of the Village Carver community, located near the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and 71st Street, Saturday.

City of Miami Police received reports that more than a dozen vehicles had been broken into and vandalized.

Cameras showed several vehicles had been ransacked.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

