Over 8K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) – There are now more than 525,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,109 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 526,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,541 from Friday’s update.

There are now 131,217 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 61,614 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 36,600, and 1,514 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 30,251 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

