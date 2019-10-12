Over 8,000 walk for breast cancer awareness in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 8,000 people laced up their sneakers and headed to downtown Miami to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

7News cameras captured participants converging for the More than Pink Walk, just before 9 a.m., Saturday.

Some runners said they were supporting loved ones who have battled breast cancer, while others are survivors themselves.

For Sharina Alexander, the event hits close to home for both reasons.

“I am still standing strong for those to come, those that have been, and those that have gone,” she said. “God bless Trevia Davis, my best friend, who went away in July, but I still do the walk.”

After the walk, anyone who attended was treated to a concert and face painting.

Officials for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk said they’ve already raised nearly $275,000 this year.

