NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Traz Powell Stadium in Northwest Miami-Dade was filled with excitement as hundreds of athletes competed for a spot at the Special Olympics Florida’s South Region Track and Field Games.

On Sunday, more than 600 participants from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties showcased their skills and determination, all competing to advance to the State Games in Orlando next month.

The competition was fierce, with athletes demonstrating the results of what, for many, has been a lifetime of training.

“Special Olympics Florida serves children and adults so our athletes begin at age two with our young athlete program and then at age 8 they can begin competing and theres no cap on age for when they can compete,” said Linsey Smith, Chief Development and Marketing Officer. “So for many of our athletes, they train and compete in multiple sports every year and Special Olympics becomes their life.”

The organization offers year-round training and competition opportunities at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, enriching lives and building community spirit.

