SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby boom of crocodiles has occurred in South Miami-Dade.

Video provided by Florida Power & Light’s Crocodile Monitoring Programs on Thursday shows over 500 crocodiles hatching at Turkey Point Clean Energy Center.

The center has over 160 miles of canals which provides the perfect habitat to help restore the population of the once endangered American crocodile.

This is the third-highest hatching count since the program’s inception in the 1970s.

