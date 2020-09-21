Over 50 cargo-only AA flights pass through MIA per month amid pandemic

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The airline industry took a big hit to the bottom line because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that has left companies looking for way to fill up their plate. American Airlines has filled that void by relaunching cargo-only flights for the first time more than three decades.

Fifty-two American Airlines flights will pass through Miami International Airport before the end of September. They’re packed to capacity, but not with people.

“This is a pivot from the normal operations that we’ve had before, and this is a result of the COVID pandemic that’s hit the world,” said Emir Pineda, Manager of Aviation Trade and Logistics at MIA. “We’re seeing planes that were normally used for passenger operations now being used for cargo.”

It all started back in March when American Airlines re-launched cargo-only flights for the first time in 35 years.

It also came at a time when finding new revenue streams proved to be vital, as the number of passengers dwindled.

“It’s actually been a lifeline for our company. As you know, it’s been very tough for our industry and our airline as a whole since March, since the pandemic,” said Ralph Mastropasqua, General Manager of Cargo Operations for American Airlines, “and with the low passenger demands, for obvious reasons, freight has been a lifeline for this company.”

Overall, September will see more than 1,000 scheduled American Airlines flights serving 32 cities, with Miami a major hub.

With the rise of e-commerce and the importance of maintaining supply lines during the pandemic, cargo-only flights were an obvious addition to the airline’s business plan.

“Cargo has really grown because of the necessity around the world for the pharmaceuticals, for the cargo, for the everyday needs that we need,” said Pineda.

Since cargo-only flights started six months ago, more than four million pounds have been flown out of MIA on American Airlines flights.

“It’s helping us keep the world connected, especially to destinations where passenger flights are not allowed yet,” said Mastropasqua. “Most importantly, it keeps the [personal protective equipment] flowing and keeps the economy flowing.”

There are more than 1,000 scheduled cargo-only flights in September, as well as more than 1,200 passenger flights also offering cargo services.

