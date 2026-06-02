MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of Miami’s top companies came together to inspire South Florida’s next generation of leaders.

Over 45 businesses, including the Miami Heat and Delta Airlines, participated in KIPP Miami’s Annual Career Expo on Friday.

Company representatives were joined by fifth and sixth grade students from the Miami area and participated in different mentorship and interactive activities.

Organizers said the expo’s goal was to help students explore different career paths.

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