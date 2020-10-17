Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

There are now more than 752,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,917 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 752,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,025 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 87 deaths.

There are now 177,893 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 80,820 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,870 and 2,038 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,976 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

