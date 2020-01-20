Over 40 ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spotted near Barry University, Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly four dozen all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike riders have been spotted in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, including near the Barry University campus in Miami Shores and near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The bikers were reportedly spotted heading westbound on U.S. 441, near Northwest 191st Street, at around 4:20 p.m., Monday.

About 20 minutes earlier, SkyForce HD hovered above riders along Northwest 115th Street, near Third Avenue.

Riders were seen zipping down the roadway at a high rate of speed. Some of them were seen popping wheelies.

They are expected to continue the annual, but unauthorized, “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

When a 7News reporter asked why they took to the road in vehicles that are not street legal, one rider said, “We’re just having fun.”

Police officers have not been spotted in the area.

Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day reminding everybody that riding off-road vehicles on public roadways is illegal.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 14 people have been arrested, 18 vehicles have been impounded and two firearms have been recovered as of 3 p.m. The numbers include activity from Saturday and Sunday.

