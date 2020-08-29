Over 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 619,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,105 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 619,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,207 from Friday’s update.

There are now 156,038 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 70,764 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41730, and 1,719 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 38,314 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

