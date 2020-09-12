Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 661,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,600 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 661,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,227 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 98 deaths.

There are now 163,790 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,273 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,873, and 1,780 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,215 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

