Over 2K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

As of 1 p.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 621,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,735 from Saturday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 162 deaths.

There are now 156,559 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 70,950 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41,865, and 1,727 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 38,410 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

