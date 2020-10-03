Over 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 714,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,628 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 714,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,811 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 74 deaths.

There are now 171,879 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,765 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,964 and 1,856 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,623 hospital admissions statewide.

