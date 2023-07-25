SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 20 animals that were stolen from a farm in Southwest Miami-Dade have been safely recovered and are on their way back home.

The thief or thieves broke into the family farm early Sunday morning.

“They made their way in and literally just helped themselves to everything they wanted,” said Osvaldo Bourzac, one of the workers at Ranchero Boyeros Farm on 19055 Richmond Drive.

After finding their property’s fence cut and their animals gone, Bourzac and his mother posted a video of the aftermath of the robbery on Tiktok.

“About 18 goats, about 7 sheep, chickens, all types of different chickens that my mom keeps,” added Bourzac. “She doesn’t know exactly how many they took.”

The family, with their livelihood threatened, is hoping that Miami-Dade Police and their social media followers can help locate the missing animals to bring them back home.

“I’m furious, to know that somebody would do this to us,” said Bourzac. “You literally have to bend down and break your back every day to make this money and somebody’s just going to come in and take it from us? That just doesn’t sit well at all.”

The owner of the farm told 7News that they received a tip around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming that they may have found the 20 or more animals a few blocks away.

Police arrived at the scene and found the 18 goats, 7 sheep and chickens inside an air-conditioned van. The herd is now headed back home.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.