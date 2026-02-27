MIAMI (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard has announced their latest round of drug seizures.

Officials said they seized over $1 million worth of narcotics last Saturday off the shores of Miami.

Guards intercepted a boat that had nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and 17 pounds of marijuana.

Two smugglers were taken into custody, according to officials.

Homeland Security Investigations has opened an investigation into the incident.

