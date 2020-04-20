Over $1M in marijuana seized from boat in Caribbean Sea

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew has brought more than a million dollars worth of marijuana that they seized at sea to South Florida.

About 1,300 pounds of pot were offloaded at the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach, April 13.

The haul is worth an estimated $1.1 million.

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane found the cannabis found on a suspected smuggling boat in the Caribbean Sea.

