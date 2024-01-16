MIAMI (WSVN) - New details were released after officers made several arrests during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition known as “Wheels Up, Guns Down.” Over 100 riders took to the street on Monday.

From one block to the next in Miami and from day to night, riders disrupted Martin Luther King Jr. Day traffic. While some riders were able to evade officers, others were not so lucky.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Jason Lewis appeared in court.

“He’s riding an ATV on the street and they tried to stop him,” said Jude Mindy S. Glazer.

Lewis was charged with fleeing and evading an officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person.

During Monday’s event, plenty of riders were seen at a Biscayne Boulevard and 34th Street gas station that was captured on aerial footage by 7Skyforce.

7Skyforce followed the riders as they started their trip near Miami Edison Middle School. Throughout the evening, riders wheeled and winded their way through busy Miami traffic.

7News cameras captured one person who was detained and placed inside the back of a police cruiser.

Police told the man that he was being taken in for trespassing. His bike was also taken in as evidence.

The pack of riders wheelied and winded their way through busy Miami traffic and onto the Brickell bridge, which was being made fun of on social media.

On Friday night, Miami-Dade Police prevented a “street takeover” near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade,

It was a risky ride that ended with more than twenty guns seized, 169 arrested and close to 700 citations written. Police also said that more than 100 vehicles were seized.

Miami-Dade Police are planning to have a press conference at 1 p.m. to give a debriefing on their efforts to control the situation that occurred during the holiday weekend.

