MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of children in Miami got an early chance to race into their future.

More than 150 children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade on Friday competed in a special Rocket League event hosted by NASCAR and Coca-Cola.

Participants learned about career opportunities in both the motor sports and beverage industries.

“We got this Rocket Challenge going on. They’re racing each other, and they’ve got teams, so we’ve got this single elimination program going on with the kids,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “There’s racetracks with remote control cars, all sorts of cool things going on in there, and the idea is to just expose kids to all these things that give kids a good idea of what car racing is all about.”

“So we have our esports rigs, we’ve got kids trying out other different gaming skills, we’ve got Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, so it’s a great way to kick off this weekend as we head into Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400,” said Erica Wilkerson, director of multicultural youth marketing.

“I feel like it’s really interesting because, like, it is a car. It’s just really interesting how cars work inside,” said Boys & Girls Clubs member Leslie Valle.

It was a fun day of ice cream and racing-themed gaming. The children also received free tickets to attend the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.