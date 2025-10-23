MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man says they found their storage unit cleaned out by burglars after a payment issue and now they are searching for answers.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Diego Garcia said he and his husband have rented out unit 7078 from the Public Storage in Little Havana for years but was shocked to find it ransacked and destroyed.

“It’s been two years. I haven’t had a problem. I come back and after not coming in for six months, making my payment and making my payments for my unit to be destroyed. Completely destroyed,” said Garcia.

Garcia said personal belongings, which many of them had sentimental value, were tossed while other items are gone.

“Over $10,000 of stuff that we can see are missing. We don’t even know what is missing because we haven’t even been able to go in yet,” he said.

Some of the missing items include three TVs, a projector and designer vintage pieces.

“This is my life. This is 27 years of my life destroyed,” said Garcia.

7News cameras captured a pile of items outside of the storage building. Garcia says many of these items are family treasures.

“And so we came and looked over and you could see a picture of me and my best friend at the fair from 10 years ago, pictures from my cousin’s wedding, pictures of me and my friends in college, of my trip to Coachella,” he said.

Miami Police detectives combed the storage unit for fingerprints and any clues that could lead them to the culprit behind the storage mess.

Now, Garcia hopes to find out how this occurred.

“So you can only click on my floor. You can’t click on other floors. [The elevator light] goes away as soon as you go because you have to put in three codes just to get into the elevator,” he said.

And he said he feels betrayed and is looking for justice.

“Oh I feel extremely robbed. I feel wronged and I feel violated. My biggest priority is that justice is served because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Garcia.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

