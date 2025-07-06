MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A military-led fitness movement is turning stress into community strength.

The Miami Ruck Club celebrated its one-year anniversary this weekend with a 5K in Miami Beach.

More than 100 people attended Saturday’s event — including veterans, families and fitness enthusiasts — rucking through streets lined with military history.

Miami Ruck Club co-founder Esteban Cabanas and his partner created the club to help others push through mental challenges with physical strength.

“So the goal is that we’re trying to create a community. This is led by Marines, but it’s for everyone,” said Cabanas. “I want everyone to understand and show a way to release their stresses. Mental health is something we don’t talk about, and I want to make sure everybody has a way of releasing their stresses and talking about it.”

The club continues to grow, with plans to expand beyond Miami Beach to other parts of South Florida.

