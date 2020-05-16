Over 100 mourn teen accidentally shot in Miami apartment at Surfside memorial

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to remember a 15-year-old South Florida girl whose life was tragically cut short after an accidental shooting.

More than 100 people gathered to take part in a candlelight memorial for 15-year-old Arya Gray, Saturday night.

Mourners filled the street outside her family’s home in Surfside.

Many of them were seen wearing masks while holding candles.

City of Miami Police said Gray was accidentally shot while she was with friends at an apartment complex, early Tuesday morning.

Another teen, identified as 17-year-old Thalys Gabriel Olivera, is being charged with manslaughter in her death.

