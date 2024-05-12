MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special group of children were given the star treatment at an iconic Miami Beach restaurant this Mother’s Day weekend.

More than 100 inner city kids were selected to attend lunch at Joe’s Stone Crab, Saturday afternoon.

The occasion came complete with police escort and a red carpet entrance.

The Handfield Firm covered the cost of the five-star dining experience.

“My objective of doing this for the 12th year is to give our kids, our young kids, inspiration and hope, that nothing should stop them from reaching their potentials in spite of where they may be raised to grow up, that the sky is the limit,” said attorney Larry Handfield with The Handfield Firm.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.