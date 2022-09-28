MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up.

Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left several homes damaged.

“Then, all of a sudden, l hear, ‘duga, duga, duga,’ and then I look out the window and our trees are gone,” said Aldo Callejas.

Trees and other items from homes were relocated by the wind.

“This tree literally came out of nowhere,” said a woman in a purple hoodie.

It was a scary night that was followed by clearing streets from the damage.

Work also had to be done in Coconut Grove, as many cars were trapped under fallen trees and branches.

Around the corner of the intersection of Orange and Matilda Street, a neighbor worried about a large tree limb that pressed against a power line.

“This branch that is pressing on this pole here and around this wire was not like that earlier,” he said.

FPL has been receiving multiple calls about downed power lines following the passing of Ian’s outer bands.

Meanwhile, several boats in the bay took a beating from the storm.

7News captured a large vessel rocking against rocks near North Bay Village and another one beginning to sink.

In Miami Beach, piles of palm fronds were collected, which has become a similar site throughout Miami-Dade County.

“So far, we are very lucky we have seen limited damage from the storm,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, “and our public safety teams are ready to respond across the county.”

While Ian’s winds and rain have caused damage with a lot to clean up, there are certainly reasons to be thankful.

“Thank God everybody is safe, and no one was hurt,” said Martha Lopez Gray.

Mayor Levine Cava said county clean up crews continue to be on standby in case of more reports of damage or flooding.

