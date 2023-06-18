MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - People at Miami International Aiport encountered travel troubles as crews attempt to figure out how to fix an issue at a terminal that has led to flight delays and upset passengers.

The system that delivers checked bags for airlines at MIA’s South Terminal experienced an outage, late Saturday afternoon.

Some flights are being delayed as an overflow of luggage creates longer lines.

Some international passengers expressed their frustration with the situation.

“It does feel frustrating sometimes. I know everybody is trying their best, but I hope the airport does something, prepare for situations like this, and there’s always a Plan B,” said international traveler Gandhar Patak. “You know these are international flights. It shouldn’t happen this way, so there’s always a frustration here.”

Saturday night, an airport official said the Transportation Security Administration continues to look into what’s causing the outage and how they plan to repair it.

MIA officials advise travelers departing from Concourses H or J to give themselves extra time and arrive earlier than usual if they are checking any bags.

