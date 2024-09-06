NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Northeast 157th Terrace and Sixth Avenue, Friday morning.

Investigators said the motorist lost control and went through the fence before slamming into a home, causing major damage.

The crash left a hole on the side of the home, scattering bricks and concrete debris where the vehicle made impact. The fencing was also destroyed due to the crash.

No injuries were reported, and officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said there were no transports.

The vehicle was later towed away from the scene.

