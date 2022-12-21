MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida mothers are getting some much-needed holiday help.

Pinnacle Developers teamed up with the non-profit organization Chapman Partnership to hold a baby shower on Tuesday for 40 homeless moms.

Other organizations also took part in the event — donating baby supplies including bottles, pacifiers, and other essentials.

“As I’ve been told, many of these women will go from having birth at Jackson to coming here to Chapman Partnership, and they don’t have much when they arrive, so we’re providing everything from diaper bags, to towels, to clothes, to toys, to shoes — you name it, we have it,” said Jennifer Sanz, of Pinnacle Developers.

More than $10,000 worth of items were given out to those mothers.

