MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some much-needed donations have arrived for victims of a devastating fire.

A number of community organizations came together to donate boxes of supplies to residents at the New World Condominium Apartments.

Each box had everything from toys to sneakers to gift cards, and that’s not all.

“Medicine, toiletries, stationery — you don’t have pens, you don’t have writing paper,” said Velma lawrence, CEO and founder of Embrace Girls Foundation, “so we put all that together and boxed it up and brought it over.”

Hundreds of residents have been forced to relocate because of the fire last week.

Management says the building had no insurance.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.