MIAMI (WSVN) - Two new billboards were unveiled in Miami-Dade, sending a message to local politicians and making their statement loud and clear.

The group “Keep Them Honest” rolled out its 13 and 14 billboard targeting Republican members of congress over, what they say, is an anti-immigrant stance.

The billboard located on Interstate-95 and Dolphin Expressway accused Congressmen Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez of turning their backs on immigrant communities by staying silent over the conditions at “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“For the members of congress to do nothing in face of these human rights violations that are taking place at Alligator Alcatraz and the larger cruel treatment of immigrants in the state of Florida, it’s unconscionable and a betrayal of this very community that they supposedly represent,” said Chris Wills, Keep Them Honest spokesperson.

The group hopes the message on the billboard will reach millions of drivers every month.

Willis said more billboards like these are on the way.

