WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year Tuesday night.

Guided by her motto, “Never Stop Learning,” Vivian Ventura was named top instructor after being selected as one of the top four instructors eligible for the award.

For the past four years, Ventura has shared her musical skills in the classroom—from directing to teaching students how to create a masterpiece together as one.

The 20-year veteran currently teaches orchestra at Southwood Middle School.

Over her career, she’s had students who have gone to study at the Juilliard School for Performing Arts, as well as others who’ve performed in theater productions, such as “Hamilton.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.