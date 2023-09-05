SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - County commissioners are one day away from voting on whether they will allow a water park to be built near Zoo Miami.

With the upcoming vote set for Wednesday, conservationists are urging the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners to reject a lease extension for the proposed “Miami Wilds,” while developers are claiming the new park will not impede on the wildlife in the area.

“There’s not one square inch of Pine Rockland that is being impacted by this project today or any time in the future,” said Paul Lambert, Miami Wilds partner.

The fear some have is that it will threaten an already disappearing natural habitat in the area and the endangered species that call it home.

““We as county employees at the zoo have been told we’re forbidden from speaking about this project, from expressing our opinions,” said Ron Magill. “So I had to take the day off, have you come to my home to speak about this because I am passionate about this. I don’t care if I lose my job over this, I’d rather lose my job than my credibility as a conservationist.”

“Every square inch of this project, of the Miami Wilds project, is being developed in paved parking area,” Lambert said. “People say, ‘Oh look, it’s just a parking lot.'”

The situation is amidst a legal challenge.

Conversationalists filed a lawsuit, alleging that in last year’s lease between Miami-Dade and the developer, they weren’t in line with the original referendum that was passed by voters in 2006.

It allows for development on “Metro Zoo property that is not environmentally sensitive and is outside of the animal attractions.”

“There’s a very good chance that the courts may have a different point of view because it is an environmentally sensitive area or there’s language in there, so we’ll see tomorrow,” said Commissioner JC Bermudez. “I’d like to hear from all sides.”

“There’s always three sides to a story and we’ll see tomorrow what the truth is, but what I can say, is that again, it is concerning that something like this would be proposed in an environmentally sensitive area,” said Commissioner Kevin Cabrera.

