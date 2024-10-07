MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is back to normal operations following an investigation by Miami-Dade Police into a suspicious item that prompted the evacuation of concourses H and J.

Police responded to reports of an unattended bag in the departures area on Monday afternoon, leading officials to restrict access to both concourses, pre- and post-security, until the investigation was completed.

Flights in these areas were also temporarily held until the all-clear was given.

Police have since concluded their investigations, and operations have resumed in concourses H and J.

