MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime crackdown led by the FBI led to dozens of arrests across South Florida, as well as drugs and guns seized, and federal authorities said their collaboration with local law enforcement agencies made all the difference.

Federal and local authorities on Wednesday showed off some of the items seized as part of what they dubbed Operation Viper — including an illegally modified Glock.

“Taking it from a semi-automatic firearmm where one round is fired with each press of the trigger, to being a weapon that’s capable of firing about 1,200 rounds per minute,” said FBI Special Agent Peter Ganzert.

The firearm, authorities said, is just one example of the large haul taken off the streets of South Florida over the last month and a half.

“Guns, narcotics and dangerous criminals were taken off the streets, right before our very busy Memorial [Day] weekend,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz.

They described Operation Viper as a concerted effort by federal and local officers with one goal.

“And that’s to eradicate crime,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Assistant Sheriff Eric Garcia.

A similar operation announced last month took 31 people off the street, along with fentanyl, meth, flakka, cocaine and weapons.

Authorities announced 60 local arrests and five federal arrests on Wednesday, adding they seized 21 firearms, along with cash and drugs.

Schultz and Miami Gardens Police Assistant Chief Joe Nargiso said some dangerous individuals are now behind bars.

“Over the course of just three days, this operation led to 16 arrests in my city alone, including individuals wanted for armed robbery, burglary, grand theft, drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses,” said Schultz.

“Documented gang members that were homicide suspects,” said Nargiso.

“It is amazing how safe we can make our streets,” said City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Schultz said they were able to work a scene at Stranahan High School — following a phone call about an active shooter that turned out to be a swatting call — so quickly and so efficiently in part because FBI agents with Operation Viper were working nearby.

