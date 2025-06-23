MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said they’ve made a major drug bust in South Florida that resulted in 31 arrests and a significant amount of illegal narcotics seized.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida took a victory lap, Monday, as he touted the major operation that cracked down on drugs and guns throughout the region.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce that our community in South Florida is safer,” said U.S. Attorney Hayden O’Byrne.

Addressing reporters at his downtown Miami office, O’Byrne said that over six kilos of fentanyl and six pounds of methamphetamine were seized in the major drug bust, dubbed “Operation Showdown.”

“Flakka, 2C, cocaine and crack,” said O’Byrne as he named some of the drugs seized in the bust.

The attorney said it is becoming more difficult to distinguish the drugs. He said more than half of the fentanyl seized in the operation looked like pills of oxycodone, taking on a new form that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had never seen before.

“It’s being pressed to resemble pharmaceutical pills, appears to be prescription OxyContins, something that would come form the doctor’s office,” he said. “This is fentanyl pressed in a basement, which is lethal.”

In addition to the drugs, the operation also picked up multiple weapons.

“Eighty firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” said O’Byrne.

O’Byrne said the overwhelming majority of those taken into custody already had a rap sheet.

“Twenty-seven of them are prior convicted felons,” he said.

The feds were able to make all those arrests with the help of multiple agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Thanks to their joint efforts, O’Byrne said, dozens of criminals with a history of violent and sometimes deadly crimes are now off the streets.

The attorney said this operation was a direct result of President Donald Trump’s initiative.

“It’s one step of many, but as we’ve been directed by the president, we’re taking back America,” he said.

