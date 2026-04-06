MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami residents are getting a second chance to hit the road with a new annual program that waives court fees to people who want to reinstate their driver’s licenses.

Operation Green Light kicks off this month, giving many the opportunity to pay overdue traffic, parking, and other court obligations without also paying the collection fee.

The statewide program plans to reduce license suspensions by making it easier to pay outstanding dues.

“Operation Green Light is about giving people a second chance,” said Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County. “It is about helping residents get back on the road legally, reconnect with employment opportunities, support their families, and regain stability in their lives.”

Officials said this will help residents regain access to essential services that require a valid driver’s license and that they can save an average of 30% on collection fees.

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