MIAMI (WSVN) - It was time for trial for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a bicyclist along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

7News cameras captured Kadel Piedrahita as he walked into court with his arm in a sling on Thursday.

Police said the suspect shot and killed cyclist Alexis Palencia on Aug. 14, 2019.

Cellphone video shows a heated confrontation on that day before shots were fired.

Investigators said Palencia was struck by a bullet. He was 48 years old.

During opening statements Thursday, the prosecution and defense laid out very different reasons as to why that gun went off.

Piedrahita was on his motorcycle next to the group of cyclists at the time. His lawyers said the victim started a fight with him, and Piedrahita had to shoot in self-defense.

“You will see in that video when Alexis Palencia puts both of his hands on Mr. Piedrahita. You will see on that video where Mr. Piedrahita loses balance on his bike and has to use both of his feet to regain his balance,” said an attorney.

The attorney said another cyclist handed the victim a gun.

“He sees the exchange of hands between the two and immediately after points the gun directly at Mr. Piedrahita,” she said.

However, the state claims Palencia was unarmed and that the suspect had problems with the victim from before the incident even happened.

“He shot Alexis Palencia right in the abdomen, He shot Alexis Palencia while Alexis’ hand was up,” said a prosecutor. “He was unarmed, and he was wearing nothing but a skintight biking suit.”

After opening statements, witnesses began taking the stand, including one of the homicide detectives who responded to the scene of the shooting.

