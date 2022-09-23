MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s time for trial for a Mexican telenovela actor who has been accused of a deadly act of road rage.

A real life story line is being played out in court as Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial began with opening statements, Friday.

“The defendant decided to not let the victim in this case, Juan Hernandez, walk away,” said Shawn Abuhoff, a prosecutor.

“This has been called a case of road rage, and indeed it is a case of road rage, but not road rage by Pablo Lyle,” said Bruce Lehr, Lyle’s defense attorney.

Lyle is being accused with the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage confrontation back in March 2019.

The jury will decide whether Lyle committed a crime when he punched Hernandez, which ultimately killed him.

Lyle’s attorney claimed it was self defense.

“Mr. Hernandez followed the car, got behind, got out of his car, and was banging on that window, scaring the adults and the three kids,” Lehr said.

Surveillance video from the day showed Lyle delivering the fatal punch to Hernandez.

According to police, Hernandez confronted Lyle and his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, after they cut off Hernandez in traffic while they were on their way to airport.

As Hernandez fell to the ground, Lyle’s family took off to the airport, where Lyle was arrested.

Hernandez would die four days later from that punch.

“As a result of him knocking out Mr. Hernandez, Mr. Hernandez falls back and smacks his head on the concrete, he never wakes up,” Abuoff said.

If convicted, Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison.

