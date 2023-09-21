MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a man involved in a horrific banquet hall mass shooting got underway in a Miami courtroom. Devonte Barnes made his appearance in court as opening statements got underway on Thursday.

The 24-year-old faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors allege he played a role in the tragic incident that unfolded outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in Northwest Miami-Dade on May 30, 2021.

“As opposed to a night filled with music and fun, that night exploded in violence,” said a prosecutor during her opening statement.

Surveillance video from that day, shown in court, captured the scene as people desperately ran for cover amid the hail of gunfire.

Two of the victims, Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, died at the scene, while Shankquia Lechelle Peterson succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Peterson’s grieving family revealed the heartbreak of a 12-year-old son left behind.

“It’s not easy, it’s not fair, and it’s hurtful,” voiced Peterson’s grieving mother during an interview with 7News last summer, highlighting the pain of losing a loved one.

“We have shootings that happen in schools, supermarkets, movie theaters, what are we doing? What are we doing to stop the violence? We’re losing our children because of stupidness,” Peterson’s mother lamented. “You people killing each other for what, for fame, reputation, so somebody says that you’re tough? No, that makes you a coward. Only cowards kill people for no reason.”

In court Thursday, a prosecutor showed pictures of Owens and Dillard.

“It’s how they looked in life, before they lost their lives in May of 2021,” said the prosecutor as she held the pictures.

Police said Barnes admitted to his role in the mass shooting, serving as the lookout.

“The defendant agreed to act as the lookout, to act as the eyes of the operation,” said the prosecutor.

Barnes’ defense attorney, however, argues that confession.

“He said what they [investigators] wanted him to say,” said defense attorney Robert Barrar. “That’s why he sits here today.”

On Thursday, the state called in its first witness, Ka’dedra Thomas, who was shot three times. She testified that she felt uneasy upon arriving at the banquet hall for what she thought was supposed to be a listening party.

“You just hear the ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom,'” Thomas said on the stand.

A second suspect faced charges in December 2021, accused of involvement in the shooting. However, prosecutors dropped the case against him after determining that Miami-Dade homicide detectives had obtained a confession improperly, which violated his right to remain silent after requesting an attorney.

Day two is expected to continue Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.