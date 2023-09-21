MIAMI (WSVN) - The long-awaited trial in the aftermath of the 2021 banquet hall mass shooting will commence with opening statements on Thursday in the case against Davonte Barnes.

The incident unfolded on May 30, 2021, at the El Mula Banquet Hall located at 7630 NW 186th St., leaving the Miami community in shock and mourning.

Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III lost their lives in the horrific incident, while Shankquia Lechelle Peterson later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The case took a twist when a second suspect, Warneric Buckner, was initially charged with the shootings. However, the proceedings against Buckner were abruptly dropped by prosecutors after they determined that Miami-Dade homicide detectives had violated his right to remain silent following his request for an attorney.

Barnes was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 21 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

